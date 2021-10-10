Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $482,771.65 and $127.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,453.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.36 or 0.06245543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00319370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.14 or 0.01073228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00096882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00490907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00337993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00319023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,851,966 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

