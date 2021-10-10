DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of DigitalOcean worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $83.84 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,234 shares of company stock worth $22,840,444.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

