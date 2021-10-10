Digitex Market Capitalization Reaches $2.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $341,522.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00217711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

