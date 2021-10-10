Dimecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.95 million and $58.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00101514 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

