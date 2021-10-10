Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.12% of ChampionX worth $109,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after buying an additional 292,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,084 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

CHX stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 419.74 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

