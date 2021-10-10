Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,606 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of STAG Industrial worth $112,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

