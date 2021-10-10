Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,779 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.89% of TEGNA worth $119,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.