Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,756 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.29% of Argo Group International worth $113,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 88.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $58.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

