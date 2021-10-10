Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.82% of EnerSys worth $117,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

