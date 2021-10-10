Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Harley-Davidson worth $113,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after buying an additional 850,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 752,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,366,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.