Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.79% of Medpace worth $113,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $188.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $2,387,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,287,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,434. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

