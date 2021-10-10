Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Fortive worth $111,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

