Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $111.01 Million Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.33% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $111,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

