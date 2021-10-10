Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $111.88 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.91% of Comfort Systems USA worth $111,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 437,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIX opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

