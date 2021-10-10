Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.08 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of East West Bancorp worth $112,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,936,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in East West Bancorp by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

