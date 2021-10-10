Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $113.77 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.63% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $113,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 148,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

