Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.29 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $114,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $722.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $777.57 and a 200-day moving average of $676.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

