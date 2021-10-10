Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Vipshop worth $114,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 376,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

