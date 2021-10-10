Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.99 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.81% of McGrath RentCorp worth $114,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

