Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.76 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.07% of Arcosa worth $115,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arcosa by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,050,000 after buying an additional 336,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 392,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.