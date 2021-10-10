Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.59 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Match Group worth $116,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

