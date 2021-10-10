Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.09 Million Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of POSCO worth $117,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKX opened at $67.37 on Friday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

