Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.54 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of Targa Resources worth $117,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after purchasing an additional 527,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

