Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.77 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Ryder System worth $117,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 132.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ryder System by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

