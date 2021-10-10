Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.85 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.79% of Tetra Tech worth $117,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.59. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $160.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

