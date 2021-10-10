Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.42 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.39% of WSFS Financial worth $119,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 65,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

