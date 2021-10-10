Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Arch Capital Group worth $116,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

