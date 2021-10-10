Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.23% of Horace Mann Educators worth $112,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 71,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.