Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.63% of M/I Homes worth $114,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 22.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

