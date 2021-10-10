Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $114,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $407.14 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.