Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $114,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.63. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

