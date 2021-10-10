Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of The Southern worth $115,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

