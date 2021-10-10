Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.43% of The Ensign Group worth $116,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

ENSG stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

