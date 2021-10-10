Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,132 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of MSA Safety worth $111,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 40.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.56. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.