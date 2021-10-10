Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,867 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $117,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EW stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,235,443 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
