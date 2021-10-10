Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,867 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $117,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,235,443 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

