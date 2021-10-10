Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,345 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of AmerisourceBergen worth $112,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 976,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.37 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

