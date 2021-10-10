Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 505,526 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Tempur Sealy International worth $113,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

