Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,071 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.20% of Trustmark worth $119,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.