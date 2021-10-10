Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 77,122 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of Sonoco Products worth $116,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 661,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,537 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,066,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.