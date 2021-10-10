Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,944 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Arista Networks worth $112,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $371.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.