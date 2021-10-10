Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,388 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of United Therapeutics worth $117,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $195.38 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.