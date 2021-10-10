Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,365 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.95% of EnPro Industries worth $119,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $213,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

