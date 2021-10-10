Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.41% of Selective Insurance Group worth $117,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after buying an additional 91,994 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.19 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

