Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 127.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032,305 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.07% of Discovery worth $156,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

