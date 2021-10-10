Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $72.40 on Friday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.