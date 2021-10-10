Dock Price Tops $0.0856 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $62.29 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00278879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00224940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 862,126,210 coins and its circulating supply is 728,034,470 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

