DogeCash Market Capitalization Tops $365,784.22 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $365,784.22 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00037958 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

