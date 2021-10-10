Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00326196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000739 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,637,804,279 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

