Don-key (DON) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $203,303.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00322502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

