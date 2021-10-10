DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 526.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion and a PE ratio of -27.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $248,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,143,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,897,025 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

